WWE Hall of Famer Talks About Why The Company Keeps Bringing Back Bill Goldberg

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray talked about why the company continues to bring back Bill Goldberg:

“Fans are back in attendance, the WWE Universe is excited, Goldberg is a WWE Hall of Famer. They put him out there, they keep seeing what they can get out of him. They must be getting something out of him, and I know Vince (McMahon) likes him. Goldberg is an older gentleman who still goes to the gym, looks phenomenal, and Vince McMahon is a mark for that kind of stuff, so opportunities and chances are still given.”