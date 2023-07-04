WWE Hall Of Famer Wants Goldberg’s Retirement Match To Be Against Bret Hart

Goldberg’s retirement match is expected to take place later this year, and there has been much speculation about who might be his final opponent. Tony Khan has stated that he has spoken with Goldberg but has not stated whether or not a match with him in AEW is planned. Goldberg is reportedly looking to retire on his own terms after his WWE career ended in a less-than-desirable manner.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke on “The Wrestling Time Machine,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Goldberg:

“Only thing I can say about Bill Goldberg is he’s just an outstanding guy. I mean, just as nice as anybody could ever be. And I’ll always remember one time me and him was on a signing together. And he had this long line man at his table. And he saw me and he got up and he left that line and came just to speak to me and hug me. Much respect for Bill Goldberg. And, you know, like I said, there’s still money in him, I still believe in him. It’s just that what are you going to do with him? If you’re going to use him right then you’ll get the money out of him. And Bill is a guy that’s been around this business a long time. He listened, he learned a lot from Bret Hart by working with him for a while. So I think you know, if they could come up with something for Bill in AEW, I mean, I don’t know what he’s under contract to WWE or not. But I mean, you know, everybody’s got a price man. So I think if they offer Bill the right money, he may make an appearance. I mean, what does he got to lose? Why not?”

Bill Apter recalled Goldberg staying for two to three hours to ensure that every fan got their autograph.

Long commented on who he would like to see Goldberg wrestle for his retirement match:

“I was just thinking, you know, the person that I’d like to put him with is the person that really helped him along the way, but I don’t know whether Bret wants to get back in the ring. But I’d like to, you know, for him and Bret Hart to have that final thing. I think that will be it because Bret is the guy that could hang. He can hang with Bret. Bret would make him look like a million dollars.”

Apter stated that Bret Hart blamed Goldberg for the end of his WCW career. Long replied:

“That’s what makes it even better…That’s what makes it even better. Right there. You got a real story. This really happened between these two. So there’s something to settle here. So let’s see what’s gonna happen.”

Apter stated that he does not believe Bret would want to do so. You can watch the complete show below:



