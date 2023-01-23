WWE Hall of Famer Was Contacted for WWE RAW XXX and Explains What He Wanted to Do

The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, which takes place tonight in Philadelphia, has a packed WWE schedule.

Triple H, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Jerry Lawler, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Theodore Long, Ron Simmons, DDP, Ted DiBiase, Mike “Irwin R. Schyster” Rotunda, Alundra Blayze, The Godfather, and Lita are among those joining the company.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on the possibility of appearing on the show while speaking on Busted Open Radio. He revealed that while WWE contacted him, he never received a response. On the show, he had an idea to do something with his longtime tag team partner, D-Von Dudley.

“I did get a phone call about it. I did say that if me and D-Von were going to do something that would be able to help another tag team, like maybe go out there and do the ‘Wassup’ spot and ‘Get the tables’ with another tag team, and kind of let them get the rub or the shine off of playing one of the hits. I would have been more than happy to do that, never got a callback and I’m here talking to you guys.”

Last week, D-Von announced his departure from the company. Bully also retweeted this fan comment: