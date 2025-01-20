WWE Hall Of Famer Weighs In On Penta’s WWE Debut

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics, including Penta and Chad Gable’s work in Penta’s debut WWE match.

Ray said, “They worked Mexican-style from the other side of the body. When you aren’t programmed to work a certain way in that ring … it’s almost like having to master a complete different language overnight. American-style, Mexican-style, completely different. Gable was able to do that for Penta in the match.”

On Penta’s emotions in the match and post-match promo:

“That man was genuinely happy to be there. Penta realized after that match was over, ‘Oh, this is what they’ve been talking about. This is what I’ve been hearing my entire career. This is what I’ve been hearing my entire life, that until I get here, I’ve been nowhere’… He knew he had finally made it. Until you get to the WWE, and you learn the style and you truly learn the psychology and the art and the everything, you can’t say that you’ve truly made it.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.