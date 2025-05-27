WWE Hall Of Famers Reacts To Cody Rhodes’ Return At Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including the return of “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, at Saturday Night’s Main Event this past weekend.

Henry said, “That’s the thing about wrestling that makes you a fan. Is the fact that everything can be going great, you having a good time, you spent a little money to buy those tickets, to get that popcorn and your drinks, and then you sit there and then Cody Rhodes’ music plays and comes down and you just throw that s**t in the air. You don’t care about the money the popcorn costs, you kick the drink over, you don’t give a s**t about that drink no more. Look, Cody, he’s back! Oh my god man, what a moment.”

