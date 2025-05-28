Jakara Jackson’s New Post-WWE Ring Name, Set To Return Against TNA Champion In July

Jakara Jackson is gearing up for her return to the ring.

After being included in mass post-WrestleMania releases to the WWE and WWE NXT talent rosters, the former Meta-Four member will see her WWE contract non-compete clause expire soon, freeing her up to return to the ring.

She already has her first official date on the books, with Jackson scheduled to return under the name Mara Slade against TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich at a Jersey Championship Wrestling event set for Fourth of July Week.

Check out the official announcement below.