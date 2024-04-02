WWE Has Approached A Major Sports Star For WrestleMania

Celebrities and athletes have played a variety of roles at WWE WrestleMania since its creation decades ago.

WrestleMania 40, which takes place this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will be no exception, with celebrities such as Meek Mill and Lil Wayne joining the event.

The Miz told TMZ Sports last month that he believes retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce could be a great fit in WWE. The Miz stated that having the Kelce brothers at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia would be a home run.

Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that WWE approached Jason Kelce about a possible appearance. It would be a good acquisition for the company because he is a big star in the sports world and would be in the city.

As of this writing, it is unclear whether he will attend the show.