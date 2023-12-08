WWE Has Recently Had Multiple Conversations With Popular International Talent

WWE is looking to expand its market share in Europe, Mexico, and Japan by hosting premium live events and possibly local Performance Center training facilities in these countries.

They will need stars from those markets in addition to their current crop of talent to help in that fight.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is very interested in Giulia and has made her an offer. Despite WWE’s interest, the NJPW star is not allowed to sign with anyone, including WWE, until her contract expires in March.

If she decides to join WWE and sign an NXT contract, NJPW may match it. However, if she signs a main roster contract, which starts at $250,000, she will earn more than she would in NJPW.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the latest update is “that she has not made her mind up and that she and WWE have spoken several times of late.”

The two sides have talked enough to know there’s something to the story, and she hasn’t told anyone in Japan whether she’s staying or leaving.