WWE Has “Two Very Drastic Finishes” Planned For Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos

WWE has packed the lineup for Saturday’s Money in the Bank premium live event at London’s O2 Arena with two MITB ladder bouts as well as The Usos vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Civil War Match.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE has two possible finishes in mind for the match and is debating which one to use.

WrestleVotes stated, “Hearing WWE has two very drastic finishes in play for the Bloodline matchup on Saturday. Creative seems split on the decision. In conjunction, I’m told the Usos & Solo were apart of a “run thru session” this past Friday at a closed location to go over things. Hmm.”