WWE Holiday Tour Sees Attendance Decline Despite Strong Revenue

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the 2025 WWE Holiday Tour live events averaged an attendance of 6,700 over the ten tour dates.

This figure marks a 24.7% decrease from the 2024 Holiday Tour, which averaged 8,900 attendees per show, and a 30.9% decline from 2023, where the average was 9,700 per show.

The report also highlighted that, despite the overall attendance decline, the shows in Baltimore, Maryland, and Worcester, Massachusetts, set the largest gate ever for pro wrestling events in those cities.

Additionally, although WWE began raising ticket prices following the TKO merger—which has led to concerns about families being priced out—it has not adversely affected ticket sales for television shows, house shows, or Premium Live Events (PLEs).