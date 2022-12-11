WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Saginaw, MI 12/10/2022

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Holiday Tour Supershow live event at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, MI.

* Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim defeated Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: IYO SKY & Dakota Kai defeated Alexa Bliss & Asuka

* Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz

* Bobby Lashley defeated Omos by DQ after Omos used a steel chair.

* Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano defeated Chad Gable & Otis

* WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair defeated Bayley

* WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins

