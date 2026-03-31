WWE ID Program Expanding With More Talent Expected Soon

Over the past few days, several names have been announced as part of the WWE Independent Development (ID) program, including Starboy Charlie, Airica Demia, and Fallyn Grey.

According to a report from Fightful Select, more names are expected to be revealed for the men’s side of the program, though there is no specific timeline beyond the word “soon.”

This news follows last weekend’s reports that several ID talents were showcased at the recent EVOLVE tapings. Notable names included Notorious Mimi, who once again performed under her previous NXT name, Sloane Jacobs, along with Fallyn Grey and Valentina Rossi, who previously went by Gianna Capri. Grey competed as Veronica Haven, while Airica Demia appeared at the EVOLVE taping as Anya Rune.

The WWE ID program was announced in October 2024 and is designed to sign independent talent to contracts while providing them access to WWE resources, allowing them to continue working on the indie circuit. Several wrestling schools, including Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling and Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall’s Nightmare Factory, are associated with the program. Talent under contract often has the opportunity to compete in EVOLVE matches.