WWE Interested In AEW Star Whose Contract Is Set To Expire

In a few months, an AEW star’s contract is set to expire. He must choose between staying with All Elite Wrestling and entering the free agent market, where he is rumored to have interest from the biggest team in town.

Penta El Zero Miedo has worked for many different promotions, including AAA, MLW, TNA Impact, CMLL, and Lucha Underground. He has won the TNA World Championship once and the Lucha Underground Championship twice.

He has also held the titles of AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion, AAA World Tag Team Champion, AEW World Tag Team Champion, one-time AEW World Trios Champion, PWG World Tag Team Champion, Impact World Tag Team Champion, MLW World Tag Team Champion, and AAA Latin American Champion. He has been with AEW since 2019, where he has achieved success as both a singles wrestler and a tag team partner with his brother, Rey Fenix.

Miedo’s contract will expire between August and September 2024, according to LuchaLibreonline. WWE is believed to be interested.

“Pentagón Jr.’s contract with AEW is set to expire between August and September 2024. He is set to become a free agent. WWE has expressed interest in his services. This free agency will be very interesting,” according to a translation of the post.

There was no mention of his brother or tag team partner in terms of his AEW status or whether WWE is interested.