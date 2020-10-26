WWE Involved In ‘Stone Cold’ Legal Dispute With NFL Player

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE is involved in a legal dispute with NFL player Chris Jones’ company Stone Cold Jones LLC, according to HeelByNature.com.

The term “Stone Cold Jones” is being used for various soda products and WWE is claiming that it infringes on WWE’s “Stone Cold” Steve Austin trademark.

Jones’ company responded to the complaint and denied any legal wrongdoing.

