WWE Involved In ‘Stone Cold’ Legal Dispute With NFL Player

WWE is involved in a legal dispute with NFL player Chris Jones’ company Stone Cold Jones LLC, according to HeelByNature.com.
The term “Stone Cold Jones” is being used for various soda products and WWE is claiming that it infringes on WWE’s “Stone Cold” Steve Austin trademark.
Jones’ company responded to the complaint and denied any legal wrongdoing.
Attention all out of town @Chiefs and @stonecoldjones_ fans: the online store is open! Grab your Stone Cold Jones Soda today! There’s even a limited option to purchase a Signature Root Beer bottle. Go to https://t.co/J1mLI5Xrs8! pic.twitter.com/xlrGJn2YcJ
— KC Soda Co. (@kcsodaco) August 17, 2019