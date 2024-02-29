WWE Issues A Statement On The Passing Of Virgil

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE and WCW legend Virgil (real name Michael Jones) passed away at the age of 61.

Referee Mark Charles III was the one who broke the devastating news on Facebook.

WWE issued a statement on the unfortunate passing of Virgil, who was best known for his run as “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase’s bodyguard.

WWE wrote, “WWE is saddened to learn that Michael Jones, known to WWE fans as Virgil, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Jones’ family, friends and fans.”

You can check out WWE’s post below.

WWE is saddened to learn that Michael Jones, known to WWE fans as Virgil, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Jones’ family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/i9QDodn9BD — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2024

We here at PWMania.com send our condolences to Virgil’s friends, family, and loved ones.