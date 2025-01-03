WWE Kicks Off 2025 With Reduced Touring Schedule And European Tour

WWE is kicking off the new year with a significantly reduced touring schedule, providing a break for talent, crew, and fans alike. Following the conclusion of the traditional holiday live event tour, WWE will focus exclusively on its weekly television programming and premium live events (PLEs) through mid-March as the road to WrestleMania begins.
WWE talent will return to touring mid-March with a European tour that includes house shows and TV tapings for both Raw and SmackDown. For Raw, broadcasts will air live as part of its new deal with Netflix.
European Tour Schedule:
March 14: SmackDown – Barcelona, Spain
March 15: Live Event – Dortmund, Germany
March 16: Live Event – Hannover, Germany
March 17: Raw – Brussels, Belgium
March 21: SmackDown – Bologna, Italy
March 22: Live Event – Belfast, Northern Ireland
March 23: Live Event – Nottingham, England
March 24: Raw – Glasgow, Scotland
March 28: SmackDown – London, England
March 29: Live Event – Vienna, Austria
March 30: Live Event – Amsterdam, Netherlands
March 31: Raw – London, England
Earlier this week, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported, “Talent that I’ve spoken to are very happy there are no house shows until mid-March.” This break from the traditional heavy touring schedule has been welcomed by performers, as WWE continues to rely on lucrative television rights deals, PLE revenue, and its extensive tape library as primary income sources. Additionally, there is speculation of a potential ticket price increase for fans when WWE resumes live touring.
With a lighter schedule for the first quarter, WWE’s focus on maximizing television and PLE quality sets the stage for a strong build to WrestleMania.
