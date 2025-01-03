WWE Kicks Off 2025 With Reduced Touring Schedule And European Tour

WWE is kicking off the new year with a significantly reduced touring schedule, providing a break for talent, crew, and fans alike. Following the conclusion of the traditional holiday live event tour, WWE will focus exclusively on its weekly television programming and premium live events (PLEs) through mid-March as the road to WrestleMania begins.

WWE talent will return to touring mid-March with a European tour that includes house shows and TV tapings for both Raw and SmackDown. For Raw, broadcasts will air live as part of its new deal with Netflix.

European Tour Schedule:

March 14: SmackDown – Barcelona, Spain

March 15: Live Event – Dortmund, Germany

March 16: Live Event – Hannover, Germany

March 17: Raw – Brussels, Belgium

March 21: SmackDown – Bologna, Italy

March 22: Live Event – Belfast, Northern Ireland

March 23: Live Event – Nottingham, England

March 24: Raw – Glasgow, Scotland

March 28: SmackDown – London, England

March 29: Live Event – Vienna, Austria

March 30: Live Event – Amsterdam, Netherlands

March 31: Raw – London, England

Earlier this week, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported, “Talent that I’ve spoken to are very happy there are no house shows until mid-March.” This break from the traditional heavy touring schedule has been welcomed by performers, as WWE continues to rely on lucrative television rights deals, PLE revenue, and its extensive tape library as primary income sources. Additionally, there is speculation of a potential ticket price increase for fans when WWE resumes live touring.

With a lighter schedule for the first quarter, WWE’s focus on maximizing television and PLE quality sets the stage for a strong build to WrestleMania.