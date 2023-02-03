WWE Legend Credits Ronda Rousey As Reason For Boost To Women’s Scene

WWE Hall of Fame legend Alundra Blayze recently appeared as a guest on The Angle Podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling legend spoke about Ronda Rousey being a big boost to the women’s division in WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On her belief that Ronda Rousey was one of WWE’s best hires as the women’s division sky rocketed after that: “I really love the fact that Ronda Rousey came in and they hired her. They couldn’t have picked a better person. She put in the work, and she shows up, and she does her job. She knows what it means to train, to put your head in it, to focus, to do whatever. Look at her background. There’s gonna be a lot of people that disagree with me out there, but this is just my opinion, that when they brought in Ronda, everything skyrocketed, it really did.”

On how she would love to go toe-to-toe with her: “It was becoming to be on the map, you could feel it. But I really feel that it would have took a lot longer without Ronda, or maybe it wouldn’t have turned the page. She escalated it. [She made it] more legit. Like, ‘Oh crap, Ronda Rousey, she’s gonna bust somebody. I gotta watch this.’ Just her name put some legitimacy in there. I think it’s badass. I wish I was younger, and I would love to go toe-to-toe with her. If I was younger, absolutely.”

Check out the complete Alundra Blayze interview by visiting Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.