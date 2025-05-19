WWE LFG Season 2 Returns June 22 On A&E

WWE and A&E issued the following:

WWE ON A&E HEATS UP THIS SUMMER WITH SEASON TWO OF “WWE LFG” DEBUTING SUNDAY, JUNE 22 AT 10PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – May 19, 2025 – The in-ring competition series “WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats)” which showcases rising talent vying for a coveted WWE contract under the mentorship of some of the biggest WWE Legends will return to A&E on Sunday, June 22 at 10PM ET/PT.

The first champions of “WWE LFG” were crowned on last night’s season one finale when Tyra Mae Steele (Team Undertaker) and Jasper Troy (Team Booker T) emerged victorious, each earning a WWE contract. Undertaker claimed the highest overall score among the coaches, securing first place and the inaugural WWE LFG title belt. After weeks of rigorous training, fierce matches, and emotional highs and lows, Steele and Troy solidified their place in professional wrestling’s next generation.

The intensity ramps up in season two, premiering Sunday, June 22 at 10 PM ET/PT, as 16 contenders – both new and returning – battle for a chance at their dream. Guided by an all-star lineup of WWE Legends, including coaches Undertaker, Booker T, Michelle McCool, Bubba Ray Dudley, and WWE SVP of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, the competitors enter the next phase of training for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. As the coaches share their expert insights, hopefuls hone their skills, face off in high-stakes challenges, and navigate shifting team dynamics and even tougher rivals. Each hour-long episode delivers more action, drama, and the relentless pursuit of becoming WWE’s next breakout Superstar.

“WWE LFG” is produced for A&E by WWE. Executive producers for WWE are Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, Shawn Michaels, and Jeremy Borash, with Rob Sharenow, Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson serving as executive producers for A&E.

A+E Global Media holds exclusive, worldwide distribution rights to “WWE LFG” in all media.

ABOUT A&E

A&E leads the cultural conversation through high-quality, original programming that captivates viewers and brings them to the heart of the stories that matter. Through its distinctive brand of award-winning non-fiction and documentary programming, A&E always makes entertainment an art. For more press information and photography, please visit us at press.aegm.com. A&E is a division of A+E Global Media (aegm.com), a joint venture of the Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst Corporation.

ABOUT WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.