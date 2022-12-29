WWE Live Event Results from Greensboro, NC 12/28/2022

The following results are from Wednesday’s WWE live event at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina:

* WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss and Emma defeated Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Zelina Vega. There was a pre-match angle in which Xavier Woods was shown being assaulted backstage

* Karrion Kross defeated Drew Gulak by submission. At one point Gulak was distracted by Scarlett at ringside as she tried to entice him

* Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler in a Greensboro Street Fight. Morgan won with a powerbomb through a table

* Bray Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal with Sister Abigail. Wyatt was over big time, the roof went off the building when his entrance began. As we entered intermission, Wyatt greeted fans, posed for photos, and signed autographs at ringside

* Hit Row defeated Maximum Male Models

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained over Sheamus by pinfall

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet was next but Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa interfered to force the DQ. Kevin Owens made an appearance to set up the main event

* Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens and Ricochet defeated The Usos and Sami Zayn. The referee took a bump so the other referee ran down, then she gave Sami a Stunner. Owens finished Sami with another Stunner for the win