WWE Live Event Results from Toronto, Canada 12/30/2022

The following results are from Friday’s WWE live event at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada:

* WWE RAW Women’s Title match between Bianca Belair (c) and Becky Lynch ended with in a no contest as Bayley interfered. Belair and Lynch double team Bayley and chased her away from the ring.

* Omos (with MVP) defeated Mustafa Ali

* The OC (Karl Anderson and Mia Yim) defeated The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley)

* Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz via DQ after Baron Corbin interferes to aid The Miz. Johnny Gargano makes the save, leading to a tag team match.

* Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano defeated The Miz and Baron Corbin

* Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor in a Cage match. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley entered the cage mid-match and attacked Rollins. Lynch made the save. Rollins gave Balor the curb stomp for the pinfall victory.