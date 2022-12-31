WWE Live Event Results from Toronto, Canada 12/30/2022

The following results are from Friday’s WWE live event at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada:
* WWE RAW Women’s Title match between Bianca Belair (c) and Becky Lynch ended with in a no contest as Bayley interfered. Belair and Lynch double team Bayley and chased her away from the ring.
* Omos (with MVP) defeated Mustafa Ali
* The OC (Karl Anderson and Mia Yim) defeated The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley)
* Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz via DQ after Baron Corbin interferes to aid The Miz. Johnny Gargano makes the save, leading to a tag team match.
* Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano defeated The Miz and Baron Corbin
* Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor in a Cage match. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley entered the cage mid-match and attacked Rollins. Lynch made the save. Rollins gave Balor the curb stomp for the pinfall victory.
High drama between @WWERollins & @FinnBalor atop the steel cage.
Gotta love @RheaRipley_WWE working the crowd. #WWEToronto @WWE pic.twitter.com/sL9LlmOxoY
— Caryma Sa'd – Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) December 31, 2022
Them and them only. #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/59TG5E9dFs
— Angelina (@_lynchslaugh) December 31, 2022
This is the most action-packed seven minutes of the night.
Sports entertainment at its finest.
(I wonder if the fan will get replacement popcorn?) #WWEToronto @WWE pic.twitter.com/5lbqH6izSX
— Caryma Sa'd – Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) December 31, 2022