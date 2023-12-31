WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Ingelwood, CA 12/30/2023

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Holiday Tour live dual-branded event from the Kia Forum in Ingelwood, CA. Results courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com.
* Steel Cage Match: LA Knight defeats Jimmy Uso
* Bianca Belair defeats Bayley
* Last Man Standing: Kevin Owens defeats Solo Sikoa
* Jey Uso defeats Finn Balor (w/Damian Priest)
* CM Punk defeats Dominick Mysterio
* The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) defeat The LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz del Toro)
* WWE World Title Match: Seth Rollins (c) defeats Drew McIntyre to retain title
* Becky Lynch defeats Zoey Stark
* Kofi Kingston defeats Ludwig Kaiser
* Street Fight Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura