WWE Looking To Partner With Wrestling Promotions In Puerto Rico And Mexico

Lucha Libre Online reports that WWE is looking to build a partnership with promotions in Mexico and Puerto Rico and that include promotions like CMLL, AAA, IWA or others.

Over the past year, WWE has built working relationships with TNA, AJPW, GCW, Marigold and Pro Wrestling NOAH. This is a major change from the Vince McMahon era, who did work with other promotions but put the entire focus on WWE in the end.

WWE has been expanding their global reach and has been holding their PLEs in international markets, so a pairing with promotions in hot wrestling areas like Mexico and Puerto Rico could only further their reach.