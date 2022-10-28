WWE Main Event Results – October 27, 2022

Non Title Match

24/7 Champion Dana Brooke vs. Kiana James

Dana Brooke controls with a side headlock and takes Kiana James over to the mat. James counters and starts working on the left arm. Brooke fights out of a hammerlock and gets a running shoulder tackle. Dana flexes and gets a hiptoss. She cartwheels into a kick to the face. She misses a charge in the corner which lets James go back to the arm and then drops a elbow for a two count.

James hits some shoulders in the corner and stretches Dana in the ropes. Another two count before hooking a version of a bow & arrow. Brooke escapes and lands a boot to the face followed by a series of clotheslines. Handspring elbow in the corner followed by a bulldog gets two. Brooke heads up but James knocks her off balance. Dana counters a move and gets a modified neckbreaker to get the win.

Winner: 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke

After the match Dana offers a handshake which James accepts and then she decks Dana.

Backstage R Truth apologizes to Shelton Benjamin and notes that everyone has problems. He brings up he was so serious one time he got arrested on national television. He notes the fans like him and brings up he got to main event Survivor Series 2011 against The Rock & his hero, John Cena. He tells Shelton you can be serious and also lighten up and have fun. Shelton just walks away from him.

Back to Smackdown last Friday as Solo Sikoa gets a win over Sheamus and then The Bloodline destroyed Brawling Brutes after the match. Sheamus gets his arm broken with a chair.

The Bloodline celebrate and Jey Uso wants to finish off Logan Paul. Sami Zayn notes that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had order for them to leave Logan alone. Jey understands but notes he is a hot head.

This Friday on Smackdown Ronda Rousey also defends her Smackdown Women’s Title in an Open Challenge. Brawling Brutes vs. The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn. Also Roman Reigns returns.

Back to Smackdown as Logan Paul returns and after cutting a promo, he gets attacked by Jey Uso. Sami tries to calm him down and reminds him what Roman wanted. That lets Logan recover and he lands one punch before leaving.

We get a commercial for the Brock Lensar vs. Bobby Lashley match at Crown Jewel.

Back to Raw as Mr Money In The Bank Austin Theory gets a win over Mustafa Ali thanks to a distraction from United States Champion Seth Rollins on commentary then after the match they had a brawl.

Backstage Von Wagner is yelling at Truth which brings in Cedric Alexander to stand up for Truth.

Back to Smackdown as Omos & Braun Strowman came face 2 face. Omos pushes Braun out of the ring

Von Wagner vs. Cedric Alexander

Match starts off with Cedric Alexander sticks and moves early but gets caught with a running boot. Von Wagner drops some elbows and gets a runs of clotheslines in the corner. Von charges but gets low bridged to the floor. Cedric hits a springboard dropkick that knocks Von off the apron and we head to a commercial break.

After the break Wagner getting a slam and landing some forearms to the chest. He hooks a neck crank for a bit and goes back to clubbing forearms. He drops an elbow and back to the neck crank but Alexander fights out of it & stomps the foot. He ducks a clothesline, but gets caught and planted on is face for two.

Wagner to a chinlock then Alexander fights his way out and gets a jawbreaker. Alexander gets a drop toehold that sends Von into the middle buckle. Up top and he comes off with a dropkick. Wagner rolls to the floor but Alexander follows with a suicide dive and then another.

Back in the ring he lands a running forearms, but the tornado DDT is blocked. Wagner chokes Alexander in the corner and won’t break on the count so the ref calls for the bell.

Winner By DQ: Cedric Alexander

Back to Raw as we join Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir vs. Bayley in progress. Damage CTRL get involved until Nikki Cross returns and flies off the top rope with a crossbody. Nikki then attacks Bianca in the ring and Bayley gets the pin. Nikki takes out Bayley as well.