WWE Main Event Spoilers For Air-Date Thursday, January 12, 2023 (Birmingham, AL.)

This week’s edition of WWE Main Event is in the books.

WWE taped a pair of matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event prior to the Monday Night Raw live broadcast on January 9, 2023.

The following matches took place prior to the 1/9 Raw taping at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. for this week’s Main Event show, which premieres on Thursday, January 12, 2023 on Hulu.

WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 1/12/2023)

* Odyssey Jones defeated Akira Tozawa* Mustafa Ali defeated Von Wagner

Two weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the WWE Network and Peacock.

