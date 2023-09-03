WWE Makes History With This Year’s Payback

WWE held this year’s Payback premium live event at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena on Saturday. PA featuring WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defeating Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura attacked Rollins post-match, indicating this feud will continue at Fastlane PLE next month.

LA Knight defeated The Miz with John Cena as the special guest referee, Becky Lynch ended her feud with Trish Stratus in a steel cage match, and Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Finn Balor & Damian Priest in a Street Fight. Cody Rhodes also announced Jey Uso as RAW’s newest member.

Internal reports from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select indicate that WWE Payback is Pittsburgh’s highest-grossing WWE event.