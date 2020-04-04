WWE Makes Official WrestleMania – The Miz Announcement

WWE confirmed the internet report that The Miz was pulled from Wrestlemania by announcing that John Morrison will face Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston in a triple threat ladder match at Wrestlemania 36. The tag team titles will be on the line in the match. As previously noted, Miz was pulled from the show due to it being determined that he was sick.
After last night's #SmackDown melee, @mikethemiz is now unable to compete at #WrestleMania.
The #TagTeamTitle #TripleThreat #LadderMatch is now @TheRealMorrison vs. @TrueKofi vs. Jimmy @WWEUsos! pic.twitter.com/UbynxvNn4G
