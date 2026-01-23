WWE Makes Special WWE 2K26: Attitude Era Edition Announcement

As expected, WWE made a big video game announcement on Friday night.
During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on January 23 from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, a special video package aired regarding a special WWE 2K26 video game announcement.
The announcement was that pre-orders for the special WWE 2K26: Attitude Era Edition will begin starting on January 30.
Check out the special video announcement below.
The era that changed everything…
No rules. No filter. No apologies. #WWE2K26 pic.twitter.com/hzMvXxQqkG
— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2026