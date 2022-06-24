WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Favorites Revealed

It’s time for Money in the Bank. Oddsmakers have some interesting takes on one of WWE’s premier events. With Seth Rollins as the clear favorite to take it home for the men and a very muddied women’s field.

Men’s Money in the Bank

The field for the Men’s match is not full. There’s still three participants missing. However, oddsmakers believe they know who the favorite is already.

Seth Rollins is given -200 odds, or an implied 66.7% chance to win the match. His biggest rival is likely to be Drew McIntyre who’s being given +250 odds, or an implied 28.6% chance to win.

As for who may fill those final three spots, oddsmakers have some ideas. Kevin Owens is currently given +1200 odds, meanwhile Damian Priest and Ezekiel are given +1800 odds. Those odds are all better than Sheamus who’s given +2000 and Shinsuke Nakamura who’s given +4000 odds.

MONEY IN THE BANK WINNER ODDS

Wrestler Odds Implied chance Seth Rollins -200 66.7% Drew McIntyre +250 28.6% Omos +750 11.1% Sami Zayn +900 10% Kevin Owens +1200 7.7% Damian Priest +1800 5.3% Ezekiel +1800 5.3% Sheamus +2000 4.8% Finn Balor +2000 4.8% Madcap Moss +2000 4.8% Gunther +2500 3.8% Ricocchet +2500 3.8% Veer Mahan +2500 3.8% Edge +3300 2.9% Mustafa Ali +3300 2.9% Shinsuke Nakamura +4000 2.4%

Women’s Money in the Bank

The Women’s match is significantly more messy. There’s a three way tie at the top of the market. Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Becky Lynch are given +175 odds or an implied 36.4% chance to win the match. Of course, Lynch isn’t currently a participant in the match.

As for who could fill the other spot? Oddsmakers think it could be Bayley making her return from injury. The Role Model is given +900 odds, or an implied 10% chance =to win the match. Those odds are significantly better than the +1600 odds given to Shotzi or the +2500 odds given to Aliyah.

Wrestler Odds Implied chance Alexa Bliss +175 36.4% Liv Morgan +175 36.4% Becky Lynch +175 36.4% Asuka +400 20% Raquel Rodriguez +500 16.7% Lacey Evans +500 16.7% Bayley +900 10% Shotzi +1600 5.9% Shayna Baszler +2000 4.8% Aliyah +2500 3.8%



Written by Kyle Newman of OddsChecker. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.