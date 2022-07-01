WWE Moonsault Releases Second NFT Collection Ahead Of Money In The Bank 2022

A new NFT collection has been unveiled by WWE ahead of their “Money In The Bank” pay-per-view later this month.

On Friday, WWE released an announcement with the details on their second collection of WWE NXT Flips produced by the company’s official NFT marketplace, WWE Moonsault.

WWE.com released the following announcement ahead of this Saturday night’s WWE Money In The Bank 2022 pay-per-view from Las Vegas, Nevada.

WWE Moonsault debuts new NFT collection ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

WWE NFTs are back with a second drop from #WWEMoonsault ahead of #MITB. https://t.co/1kgvFBrmBO — WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2022