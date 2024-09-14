WWE Moves Second Episode Of NXT On CW To New Location

WWE announced that their October 8th episode of NXT on the CW has been moved from St. Louis, Missouri to Chesterfield, Missouri. There is no word yet on why exactly the show was moved to a new location, but fans who purchased tickets for the St. Louis show may avail refunds and exchanges.

Tickets for the show in Chesterfield is set to go on sale on Wednesday, September 18 at 12PM CT via Ticketmaster.

You can check out the full announcement below:

NXT event in St Louis on Oct. 8 relocated to Chesterfield, MO

