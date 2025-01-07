WWE Moves Two Top WrestleMania Matches To RAW On Netflix Premiere

WWE delivered a blockbuster event for the January 6th debut episode of Raw on Netflix, live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The star-studded show featured appearances from The Rock and John Cena and showcased several high-stakes matches.

The main event saw CM Punk take on Seth Rollins, while the show opened with Roman Reigns facing Solo Sikoa in a gripping tribal combat match. A significant title change also occurred, with Rhea Ripley defeating Liv Morgan to capture the Women’s World Championship.

WWE treated the premiere as a premium live event, offering a lineup that rivaled major pay-per-views. According to PWInsider.com, two of the night’s marquee matches—Punk vs. Rollins and Morgan vs. Ripley—were originally slated as potential bouts for WrestleMania 41. WWE reportedly made the decision to move these matches to the Netflix premiere to elevate the significance of the show.

The decision appears to have paid off, as the episode was widely praised for its high-caliber matches and electric atmosphere, solidifying the Netflix debut as a milestone in WWE’s programming. Fans can now look forward to how these storylines continue to unfold as the road to WrestleMania 41 heats up.