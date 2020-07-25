WWE Names New General Manager Of Latin America

WWE issued the following:

WWE NAMES KLAUDIA BERMUDEZ-KEY GENERAL MANAGER, LATIN AMERICA

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO and STAMFORD, CONN.– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the appointment of Klaudia Bermudez-Key as General Manager, Latin America (LATAM).

In her new role, Bermudez-Key will lead WWE’s strategic business initiatives and day-to-day operations in the LATAM region and work with partners across all of WWE’s lines of business, including television, live events, marketing, sponsorship, advanced media, licensing and merchandising. She will report directly to James Rosenstock, WWE Executive Vice President, International.

“We are excited to welcome Klaudia to the international leadership team and confident that her management experience across the pay TV media landscape in Latin America will have a significant impact on WWE’s continued growth,” said Rosenstock. “We look forward to Klaudia leading WWE’s efforts in this important region for our company.”

Bermudez-Key has more than 20 years of experience as a senior-level executive in Latin American and Hispanic television media. She spent the last six years as Senior Vice President & General Manager of NBCUniversal International Networks, managing the Latin American joint venture between NBCUniversal and Ole Communications, and overseeing programming, marketing, digital, creative, market insights, communications, original productions, finance and revenue.

Prior to that, she spent 15 years at Sony Pictures Television as SVP GM of their three-channel portfolio and earlier in her tenure as GM of their internal ad sales company.

Bermudez-Key earned a degree in International Business from Florida International University and currently resides in Miami.