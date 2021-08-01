WWE Network and Peacock Add More Independent Wrestling Content

The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and Progress.

Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 182 – 07/31/21.

The Nine9 defend the ICW Tag Team Championship against K.O.E. Angel Hayze goes head-to-head with Anastasia. Luke Kyro takes on L.J. Cleary.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 116 – 07/31/21.

Cara Noir defends the PROGRESS Title against Charlie Sterling. Roxxy Hellz Belle & Alexxis Falcon take on Mercedez Blaze & Taonga in a Tag Team Match. Mail battles Luke Jacobs. Warren Banks takes on Ethan Allen.