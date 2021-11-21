WWE Network and Peacock Add New Independent Wrestling Content

Peacock has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw.

The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 198 – 11/20/21.

BT Gunn battles Tallon Jr. The She-Wolves face Angel Hayze & Rhio. LJ Cleary, Leyton Buzzard and Jack Morris clash in a Triple Threat Match.

wXw We Love Wrestling 22 – 10/21/21.

A new challenger for Vincent Heisenberg’s wXw Shotgun Title is drawn via The Shotgun Lottery. A Best of Three series for the vacant wXw Women’s Title kicks off as Stephanie Maze faces Iva Kolasky.