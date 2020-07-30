WWE Network Drops Plans for Premium Tiers

Dave Meltzer revealed during the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE has abandoned its plans for a tiered version of the WWE Network because of Vince McMahon.

This would have had different levels of content for fans as WWE had started to roll out the option with select free programs earlier this year.

The original plan would have had a free version, the standard $9.99 version and then a higher-priced tier that featured content from other companies.

WWE has dropped this idea as well as other changes they had been planning in favor of going with the idea that the free tier will drive viewers to sign up for subscriptions.