WWE Network Set To Shut Down By The End Of 2024 As A Result Of A Netflix Agreement

When WWE reached an agreement with Netflix to move its flagship show, Monday Night RAW, from the USA Network to the streaming service in January 2025, they agreed to more than just RAW’s rights.

The deal will make Netflix the exclusive home of RAW in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Latin America, and other territories. In addition, Netflix will be the television home for all WWE shows outside of the United States, including SmackDown, NXT, and PLEs, replacing the WWE Network in many international markets.

WWE’s deal with Peacock to host the WWE Network library and PLEs in the United States expires in March 2026. It’s unclear what happens next, as WWE will seek a new contract.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that the WWE Network outside of the United States will be closing at the end of this year, with the only international media rights deals not with Netflix being in India, Australia, Japan, and the Middle East.

“In March 2026, when the Peacock deal ends, the US aspect of it, which one would think Netflix would want given that Netflix is going to take over that everywhere else in the world, but pretty much the United States and I think wherever else, they’ve already signed it, I think Middle East, Middle East might be the other one. India might be that, also. But for most of the world, they’re going to be taking over the WWENetwork. The WWE Network itself, which does exist outside the United States, will be folding at the end of the year. And Netflix will pick up the content. So a lot of people have asked, ‘Will they pick up all the content?’ You know, all the archives? I don’t know. But they will be the sole source of that, you know, the archival content of all the old territories and all the old stuff that was on the old WWE Network. You know, that will move to Netflix outside the United States in January.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)