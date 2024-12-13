WWE No Longer Advertising Top Star For Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is set to bring back Saturday Night’s Main Event this Saturday from Uniondale, New York, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, promising a star-studded lineup with big matches and appearances by legends. However, one major name has been notably removed from the event—Roman Reigns.

Reigns had been locally advertised for the event on the Nassau Coliseum website, but his listing has since been updated to reflect the confirmed card, and Reigns is no longer included. Additionally, WWE.com has removed Reigns from the talent lineup for the show, alongside Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair. The reason for Reigns’ removal remains unclear.

The Tribal Chief was last seen in action at Survivor Series: WarGames, where he helped The OG Bloodline and CM Punk secure victory over The New Bloodline and Bronson Reed. Despite his absence, the event is expected to deliver, with Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens likely to headline the night.

Fans are left speculating about Reigns’ absence, but with a stacked card and a nostalgic theme, Saturday Night’s Main Event promises to be an exciting show regardless.