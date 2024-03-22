It was announced that WWE has been nominated for two Sports Business Journal Awards for the time period between March 2023 and February 2024.

It was mentioned in the press release that WWE has been nominated for Best in Sports Social Media for the WrestleMania XL Kickoff in Las Vegas, Nevada, and for Best Deal when they merged with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings.

You can check out the full press release below:

WWE nominated for two Sports Business Journal Awards

WWE has officially been nominated for two Sports Business Journal Awards for the time period between March 2023 and February 2024.

The nominations are:

— Best in Sports Social Media for the WrestleMania XL Kickoff in Las Vegas, Nevada.

— Best Deal: UFC/WWE merge to form TKO Group Holdings.

Launched in 2008, the Sports Business Awards were established by Sports Business Journal to celebrate excellence in the business of sports. The 2024 nominees and winners are being recognized for the period from March 1, 2023, to February 29, 2024. The Sports Business Awards ceremony, a night celebrating excellence in sports business, will be Wednesday, May 22. Winners will be announced live at the awards ceremony.