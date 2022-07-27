WWE NXT and AEW All Out Going Head-to-Head, ECW Event Returning, NXT Tapings

WWE NXT 2.0 and AEW All Out are scheduled to square off.

The next NXT Premium Live Event will air on Peacock and the WWE Network on Sunday, September 4, according to a recent report from Wrestlenomics. The title and start time have not yet been announced, but WWE internal messaging has confirmed the date.

Additionally, AEW will broadcast their 2022 All Out pay-per-view from the Now Arena outside of Chicago on Sunday, September 4.

On Labor Day Weekend, All Out and the NXT Premium Live Event will likely compete in primetime. The WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, is most likely where the event will take place.

On Tuesday, August 16, a new NXT 2.0 TV special will be aired. The first NXT Heatwave event will take place. The term “Heatwave” was originally used in ECW.

In related news, NXT 2.0 episodes airing on September 20 and September 27 won’t be live broadcasts. On Wednesday, September 14, WWE will tape those episodes. These episodes were supposed to be recorded on September 7 but were moved to September 14 instead.

The Heatwave special is anticipated to be revealed by WWE on tonight’s NXT 2.0 broadcast.

