WWE NXT Champion Is Optimistic About Evolution 2 And Wants To Face A Top Star

If WWE ever books Evolution 2, an NXT talent wants to face a well-known name.

Evolution 1 took place on October 28, 2018, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. The main event was Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey.

Rousey recently disclosed that WWE offered her a match against Becky Lynch at Evolution 2 a few weeks after WrestleMania 35 in 2019, but she declined. It’s unknown why WWE decided not proceed with the event despite Rousey’s involvement.

While speaking with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez expressed her hope for a second event and her inclusion on the show with Bayley.

Perez said, “I’d love that. I’ve been waiting for an Evolution II for a pretty long time. Now I can possibly be a part of it. The first time I watched it I was watching from my couch probably 15, or 16 years old. I was dying to be part of that one day. Yeah, hopefully, they can put together an Evolution II. Maybe me versus Bayley?”

Perez’s next championship defense will be against Jaida Parker this Sunday at the NXT No Mercy PLE.