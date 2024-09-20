WWE NXT Content To Leave Peacock For CW App, Level Up Ending

As WWE’s new TV deals are set to kick off, brace yourself for significant transformations in the months ahead. The NXT brand is set to introduce one of the initial transformations. According to Joey Votes on WrestleVotes Radio, as shared through Sportskeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, older NXT shows are set to be removed from Peacock and will be transitioning to The CW app.

Joey said, “When they make their debut on CW, NXT episodes will no longer be available on Peacock. If you’re into watching the show after it airs a day later or whatever, you can’t do that any longer on Peacock. In addition, Peacock is gonna start pulling NXT episodes that previously aired. We’re not sure if that’s the entire library dating back to Finn Balor and Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura and all that stuff from Full Sail that really got NXT going. We don’t know if that will disappear. But it’s likely that everything from NXT 2.0 up until today will disappear and move over to the CW app. With that said, we don’t know if Takeovers are included here. Again, it could be just 2.0 stuff which would include Deadline’s and No Mercy and things like that could disappear from Peacock. A lot of the more recent NXT stuff will be gone from the WWE Network/Peacock.”

Joey added, “Another thing to touch on there while we’re talking about NXT is with WWE’s Hulu contract coming up next week, the NXT secondary show Level Up will be discontinued. That’s what we’re hearing. They will no longer continue filming the Level Up show that airs on Peacock that features a lot of the younger NXT talent. It is what it is. A lot of moving parts right now. We will say goodbye to Level Up.”

Level Up made its debut on February 18, 2022, stepping in as the successor to 205 Live. The recordings took place either before or after the live Tuesday NXT tapings, showcasing talent that had not yet made an appearance on the main NXT show.