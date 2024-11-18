WWE NXT Gets New Segment For 11/19 Show, Updated Lineup

WWE has announced a new segment for this week’s episode of NXT on CW.

Fresh off of her title defense against Kelani Jordan on last week’s show, Fallon Henley and the rest of Fatal Influence will appear live in a promo segment on the November 19 episode.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the 11/19 show:

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Brooks Jensen

* Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, & Jazmyn Nyx) to speak

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: ZARIA vs. Wren Sinclair

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Jaida Parker vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Nathan Frazer vs. Eddy Thorpe

* NXT Title #1 Contender: Chase U Splits With Loss: Andre Chase vs. RIdge Holland

* Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis & Karmen Petrovic vs. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece