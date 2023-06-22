WWE NXT Gold Rush Week 1 Viewership And Rating Report For 6/20/2023

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live Gold Rush Week 1 edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network on Tuesday drew 773,000 viewers.

This is a 33.05% increase over last week’s 581,000 viewers.

NXT drew a 0.23 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. This is a 43.75% increase over last week’s 0.16 rating in the key demo. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.23 key demo rating represents 300,000 18-49 viewers, a 46.34% increase from the 205,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.16 key demo rating.

This week’s NXT ranked second on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.23 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is an improvement over last week’s ranking of #8 on cable.

NXT also ranked #40 in cable viewership. This is an improvement over last week’s cable viewership ranking of #64.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the highest total audience and key demo rating since April 20, 2021, when it aired for the second time. The NXT viewership and key demo rating on Tuesday were both higher than the 2022 average.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 33.05% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 43.75%.