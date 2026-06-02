WWE NXT Great American Bash To Go Head-To-Head With AEW And TNA

Shawn Michaels has officially announced that NXT Great American Bash will take place on Sunday, June 28, 2026, airing live on The CW Network at a special start time of 7:00 PM ET.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for WWE’s developmental brand, as Great American Bash will become the first NXT Premium Live Event broadcast on The CW following the expiration of WWE’s Peacock agreement earlier this year.

A venue for the event has not yet been revealed.

In a video posted to social media, Michaels promoted the event and highlighted the growing relationship between NXT and The CW. “Hello boys and girls. Now I know everybody’s used to seeing me these days do my crazy posts on Instagram and TikTok, but everybody’s been asking me, when is the first PLE on the CW Network?”

Michaels then confirmed the date and start time. “June 28th, CW Network and NXT are going to bring you the Great American Bash.”

He added: “This partnership is moving forward. The Great American Bash on June 28th will have a special start time of 7 PM.”

The event will be part of one of the busiest days of the wrestling calendar in 2026, facing direct competition from two major shows:

TNA Slammiversary 3:00 PM

NXT Great American Bash 7:00 PM

AEW Forbidden Door 8:00 PM

The scheduling creates an unusual scenario where three major North American wrestling promotions will present marquee events on the same day.

With Great American Bash beginning at 7 PM ET and Forbidden Door starting an hour later, there will be direct overlap between NXT and AEW’s annual cross-promotional pay-per-view with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The announcement also continues WWE’s strategy of expanding NXT’s presence on broadcast television. Since moving to The CW, NXT has enjoyed increased exposure compared to its previous cable home, and WWE clearly views Great American Bash as a major test of the partnership’s premium-event potential.

As of now, no matches have been announced for the card, and the event location remains unknown. However, with Michaels publicly promoting the show more than a month in advance, WWE appears to be positioning Great American Bash as a major summer event for the NXT brand.