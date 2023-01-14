WWE NXT Level Up Results – January 13, 2023

NXT Level Up Results – January 13, 2023

Von Wagner vs. Oba Femi

Von Wagner backs Oba Femi into the corner and then gets a whip to the other corner and knocks Femi down with a shoulder. Femi reverses a whip to the other corner and gets a running splash. Femi presses Wagner over his head but Wagner escapes and knocks Femi down.

Headbutt from Wagner sends Femi crashing to the mat. Von targets the back with a forearm and gets a belly 2 back suplex for two. Clothesline from Wagner then he wears Femi down with a chinlock. Femi tries to elbow his way free but gets slugged back down.

Wagner gets caught with an elbow and Femi gets a backbreaker. Femi misses a splash in the corner and gets dropped with a running boot. Wagner gets a Death Valley Driver for the win.

Winner: Von Wagner

Isla Dawn vs. Jakara Jackson

Match starts off with a lock up and Isla Dawn ends up getting things to the mat and hooks a headscissors. Jakara Jackson escapes and gets a side headlock. Dawn rolls back for a two count. Dawn goes after the arm but Jackson goes back to the side headlock.

Shoulder tackle by Jackson followed by a dropkick. Dawn goes low to the knee as she backed off in the corner. Dawn slams Jackson face first into the match and hooks a chinlock. Jackson tries to fight back and Dawn goes back to the knee. She hits a Meteora for two.

She argues with the ref and that lets Jackson get a roll up for two. Dawn back to the knee, but again gets rolled up and again it only gets two. Dawn hooks a bow and arrow that Jackson eventually counters and gets a mule kick.

Slam from Jackson as she yells out Sorry Miss Jackson. Suplex from Jackson gets two. Another attempt is too close to the ropes as Dawn uses the bottom rope to block and then gets a modified Scorpion Death Drop for the win

Winner: Isla Dawn

Duke Hudson vs. Damon Kemp

Match starts off with Damon Kemp mocks Chase U by throwing up the U before Kemp controls early with his amateur game and then gets a side headlock. Hudson powers out and gets a series of shoulder blocks, but runs into a knee to the gut. Roll up for Kemp gets two. Kemp gets a fireman’s carry into a takedown. He hooks an arm and works that for a bit.

Hudson fights to his feet but gets taken back down again. Kemp fights out again and gets the pace up a tick. He gets a hiptoss and slam. Kemp blocks a whip into the ropes and pulls Hudson into a Stun Gun. Neckbreaker gets two for Kemp. Kemp gets sent to the apron, but he sends Duke into the post.

Bridging German suplex gets two for Kemp and he goes to a chinlock. Hudson fights to his feet and breaks with a belly 2 back suplex. The crowd rallies Hudson as he shakes off some right hands from Kemp. Hulk Up from Hudson and he fires off a series of clotheslines.

He hits a leaping back elbow to drop Kemp which leaves both men down. Hudson up first and he fires off right hands while spelling out CHASE U. He finishes the flurry with a running elbow for the win.

Winner: Duke Hudson