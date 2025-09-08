WWE NXT Live Event Results From Augusta, GA (9/7/2025)

WWE NXT Live Event Results

Bell Auditorium – Augusta, GA

Sunday, September 7, 2025

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE NXT live event at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, GA, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

TNA Championship:

Trick Williams (c) def. Shiloh Hill

Ivy Nile & Lash Legend def. The Culling (Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame w/ Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) — Nile pinned Paxley. Post-match: The Culling attacked Nile & Legend.

Ricky Saints def. Rusev

American Made (Julius & Brutus Creed) def. The Culling (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) — Julius pinned Spears

NXT Women’s Championship – Triple Threat:

Jacy Jayne (c) def. Maxxine Dupri & Kelani Jordan — Jayne pinned Dupri after Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx were ejected for interference

The Dark State (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James & Saquon Shugars) def. Hank Walker, Tank Ledger & The LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) — Griffin pinned Cruz

NXT North American Championship

Dragon Lee def. NXT North American Champion Ethan Page (DQ) — Page retains

The Judgment Day (Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez) def. Sol Ruca & Zaria — Perez pinned Zaria

Main Event – NXT Championship:

Oba Femi (c) def. Grayson Waller