WWE NXT Live Event Results From Davenport, FL 6/7/2024

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:
– Je’Von Evans def. Anthony Luke in a Singles Match.
– Lainey Reid def. Zena Sterling in a Singles Match.
– Eddy Thorpe def. Shiloh Hill in a Singles Match.
– Tatum Paxley def. Layla Diggs in a Singles Match.
– Chause U’s Duke Hudson def. Gallus’ Wolfgang via disqualification in a Singles Match.
– The D’Angelo Family (NXT Heritage Cup Champion “The Don Of NXT’ Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino) def. Uriah Connors, Josh Black and Jasper Troy in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.
– The D’Angelo Family’s Adriana Rizzo def. Stevie Turner in a Singles Match.
– Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe def. BJ Ray and Kale Dixon in a Tag Team Match.
– Izzi Dame def. Wren Sinclair in a Singles Match.
– Gallus (Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey and Wolfgang) def. Ridge Holland and Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.