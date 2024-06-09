WWE NXT Live Event Results From Davenport, FL 6/7/2024

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Je’Von Evans def. Anthony Luke in a Singles Match.

– Lainey Reid def. Zena Sterling in a Singles Match.

– Eddy Thorpe def. Shiloh Hill in a Singles Match.

– Tatum Paxley def. Layla Diggs in a Singles Match.

– Chause U’s Duke Hudson def. Gallus’ Wolfgang via disqualification in a Singles Match.

– The D’Angelo Family (NXT Heritage Cup Champion “The Don Of NXT’ Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino) def. Uriah Connors, Josh Black and Jasper Troy in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– The D’Angelo Family’s Adriana Rizzo def. Stevie Turner in a Singles Match.

– Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe def. BJ Ray and Kale Dixon in a Tag Team Match.

– Izzi Dame def. Wren Sinclair in a Singles Match.

– Gallus (Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey and Wolfgang) def. Ridge Holland and Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.