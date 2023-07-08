WWE NXT Live Event Results From Fort Largo, FL 7/7/2023

WWE recently held their WWE NXT Live Event, which emanated from the Largo Event Center in Largo, Florida. The show saw Axiom, WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes take on Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee and Oro Mensah in a 6-Man Tag Team Match in the main event. Below are the results from the show, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Thea Hail def. Lola Vice in a Singles Match.

– Chase U (Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) def. Kale Dixon and Luca Crusifino in a Tag Team Match.

– Yulisa Leon def. Stevie Turner in a Singles Match.

– Hank Walker and Tank Ledger def. Bryson Montana and Antoine Fazier in a Tag Team Match.

– Blair Davenport def. Gigi Dolin in a Singles Match.

– Dijak def. SCRYPTS in a Singles Match.

– Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights def. Eddy Thorpe and an enhancement talent in a Tag Team Match.

– Tiffany Stratton (c) def. Kelani Jordan to retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

– Axiom, WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes def. Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee and Oro Mensah in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.