WWE NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland City, FL 11/10/2023

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Kelani Jordan def. Brinley Reece in a Singles Match.

– Luca Crusifino def. Trey Bearhill in a Singles Match.

– Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. O.T.M. (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) in a Tag Team Match ends in a No Contest / Double Count Out.

– Xia Li attacks Karmen Petrovic, eliminating her from a WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match against WWE NXT Women’s champion Lyra Valkyria later on the show.

– Kiyah Saint vs. Valentina Feroz in a Singles Match has no results available.

– Axiom, Gable Steveson and Brooks Jensen def. Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp and Myles Borne in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Carmelo Hayes def. Lexis King in a Singles Match.

– Roxanne Perez def. Lash Legend in a Singles Match.

– Trick Williams def. Joe Coffey in a Singles Match.

– Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Xia Li to retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

– Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) (c) def. The Family (“The Don Of NXT” Tony D’Angleo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) to retain their WWE NXT Tag Team Championships.