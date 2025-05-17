WWE NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland, FL 5/16/2025

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Lince Dorado def. Anthony Luke in a Singles Match.

– Chris Island def. BJ Ray in a Singles Match.

– The Culling’s Izzi Dame def. Arianna Grace in a Singles Match.

– No Quarter Catch Crew’s Charlie Dempsey def. Edris Enofe in a Singles Match.

– Lash Legend def. Nikkita Lyons in a Singles Match.

– OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) def. Chase U (Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon) in a Tag Team Match.

– Karmen Petrovic def. Tyra Mae Steele in a Singles Match.

– Lexis King def. Shiloh Hill in a Singles Match.

– ZARIA def. Jaida Parker in a Singles Match.

– WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler Of NXT” Oba Femi def. Dante Chen in a Non-Title Match.